The body of a man was recovered from the Spokane River near the Barker Road Trailhead in Spokane Valley Thursday evening.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the trailhead after a report of a body submerged in the river on Thursday, Aug. 1. A witness said while swimming he observed what appeared to be a white male submerged several feet under in the middle of the river. A description of his clothing was provided to deputies.
Emergency Operations Team crews responded to recover the body from the river, while Major Crimes Detectives responded to assist in investigating.
Detectives will work with the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the man and determine if it is related to the report of a missing suicidal man from earlier this week.
The name will be released by the medical examiner when appropriaate following positive identification as well as cause and manner of death.