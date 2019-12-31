Update: 5:30 pm
ELMER CITY, Wash. - Authorities have identified the body of 41-year-old Leonard "Junior" Simpson after he was last seen on Christmas Eve.
According to Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information, Simpson's body was identified by Chief Henry Hix of the Colville Tribal Natural Resource Enforcement Department on Tuesday, December 31.
He was found by two volunteers of the search and rescue team organized by Chief Hix.
"We are thankful to all the volunteers that showed up to help with the search and rescue. Although it was not the ending we had hoped for, the body of Mr. Simpson has been returned to his family and friends. We appreciate the overwhelming amount [of] prayers that helped bring an end to the search for a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation," Chief Hix said in a press release.
Update: December 31, 2019:
ELMER CITY, Wash. - The search for a man who went missing North of Elmer City, Washington, on Christmas Eve continues Tuesday.
Colville Tribal Natural Resource officers, Okanogan County Sheriff Search and Rescue, local ranchers and community members came together on New Year's Eve to search for 41-year-old Leonard Simpson Jr.
Simpson was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road on December 24, 2019. He's described as a 6'5", 250 pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information, the leader of the search, Henry Hix, was still in need of more horseback riders as of 10:00 Tuesday morning.
Anyone who's seen Simpson is asked to contact police at 1-800-551-5800 or (509)634-2472.
Previous Coverage:
ELMER CITY, Wash. - People are being asked to contact the Colville Tribal Police Department if they've seen a man who went missing on Christmas Eve.
According to a Facebook post from Colville Tribal News and Information, 41-year-old Leonard Simpson Jr. was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road North of Elmer City, Washington.
Authorities are also in need of volunteer horseback riders and ATVs. There will be a staging area at the intersection of Greens and Peter Dan Road at 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 31.
