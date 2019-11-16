PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have located the remains of a Colville pilot who went missing when his plane crashed on Nov. 11.
According to a press release by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, the body of 67-year-old Terry Coleman was found Saturday morning in Sullivan Lake in Northern Pend Oreille County.
The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search the lake for the missing aircraft, which is believed to be submerged in the lake.
An investigation into the cause of the airplane crash will be conducted by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board.
An autopsy will be preformed in the coming days to determine Coleman's cause of death.
