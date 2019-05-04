FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - The body of a missing person from Ferry County was discovered in the Kettle River Thursday.
According to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office, the body of Al Krininger was found in the river along Highway 21 with the assistance of the US Border Patrol regional air asset.
Krininger had gone missing from the Curlew area earlier in the week. The Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are still investigating the circumstances leading to his death.
The Sheriff's Office extended condolences to his family during this difficult time.