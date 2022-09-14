CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing Orofino man on Wednesday, according to a release from Clearwater County.
Marine deputies using personal watercraft and located 62-year-old Michael Moore in the Clearwater River, upstream from Pink House Hole recreation area on the north side of the river.
His next of kin was notified.
Updated: Sept. 14 at 2:45 p.m.
