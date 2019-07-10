The body of a paddle boarder who was last seen Saturday was found by divers in Lake Cle Elum Tuesday afternoon.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office located the body of 33-year-old Peter Phan from Tuesday afternoon in an area he had last been seen by witnesses Saturday afternoon. The Auburn man was found about 50 yards off shore.
The KCSO says Phan was paddle boarding with a friend off the northeast shore of Lake Cle Elum Saturday afternoon when they were knocked over by high winds and waves. Phan's friend was wearing a life vest, and was rescued by a nearby jet ski, but Phan disappeared. Police said Phan wasn't wearing a life vest.
Divers from Kittitas, Yakima and King County Sheriff's Offices worked with Kittitas County Search & Rescue using trained cadaver dogs, underwater remote cameras and side-scan sonar.