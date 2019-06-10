The body of a man was pulled from the Spokane River in Post Falls Monday afternoon.
Officials tell KHQ's Adam Mayer they received a call just after noon of a body in the river near Greensferry Road.
Crews from the Post Falls Police Department, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pulled the body out.
Authorities told KHQ it appeared the body had been in the water for a while. An identity has not been released, but we'll update you as soon as additional information becomes available.