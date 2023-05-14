MATTAWA, Wash. — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an irrigation canal near Mattawa Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, first responders were first alerted to a possible drowning when a woman walked into the fire station to report it at about 1:45 p.m.
First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The body is now in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison, who will confirm his identity after notifying his family. His staff will also conduct an autopsy.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the incident is to call them at (509) 762-1160 regarding case number 23GS05139.