SPOKANE, Wash. - A body was recovered from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon near the Down River Golf Course.
After the report came in, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, Spokane Police Officers, Spokane City Fire, Spokane Valley Fire, and Riverside State Park Rangers all responded.
The body was recovered by the sheriff's dive team and Spokane Regional Air Support along with Spokane and Spokane Valley water rescue teams.
Not much has been released about the investigation into the death. The identity is expected to be released by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office when the time is deemed appropriate.