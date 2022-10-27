SPOKANE, Wash. - New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January.
Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife on Jan. 24.
Thursday's release came during a press conference held by SPD and included the moment officers fired the shots that killed Kamo, as well as the minutes before the shooting.
The video begins with officers standing at the bottom of the house's stairs. Officers then moved up the stairs, and rapidly fired six shots.
Officers on the scene said they heard what they believed to be Kamo dumping fuel. An investigation later found it was Coleman Camp Fuel. SPD Corporal Brandon Lynch said he believed any hesitation could have allowed a fire to start.
Bill Gilbert, the Kamo family's attorney, said the bodycam video clips don't tell the whole story of what happened.
"When you're in that situation, I think it's best to just take a timeout and find out what's going on," said Gilbert.
Gilbert said SPD did not alert the family of Thursday's news conference, nor did it tell them the department was going to release bodycam footage.
SPD Captain Tom Hendren acknowledge that this is a hard event for a family to go through.
"Unfortunately for the family this is the tragic thing, whether the judgement of the officers is justified or not, the family lost a loved one," said Hendren. "This was a traumatic event, this was a horrible situation, nobody wants to have to deal with this type of situation."
But, according to Hendren, this was traumatic for the officers as well. He said misinformation at the time of the shooting was not fair to those officers.
Gilbert said the family will wait for experts to determine if there was negligence before they file a lawsuit.