SPOKANE, Wash. -- Newly released bodycam footage by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shows officers performing life-saving measures in two separate medical emergency incidents, ultimately saving the lives of both victims.
On the morning of September 2, SPD officers assigned to the Homeless Outreach Team responded with Spokane Code Enforcement officers to a report of unlawful camping under the railroad viaduct in the area of N. Madelia Street and E. Main Avenue.
Upon arriving to the viaduct, officers came across a man in a tent who was unresponsive, showing limited signs of breathing. Immediately, SPD officers removed the man from the tent and began providing medical attention, while calling for Spokane Fire medical personnel to assist.
Officers gave them man one dose of Narcan and continued to provide medical assistance until other medical personnel arrived. Spokane Fire medics took over medical treatment and administered another dose of Narcan.
After a few moments, the subject was resuscitated and responsive.
The Spokane Fire medical personnel attributed the quick response by SPD officers to saving the man's life.
Later that same day, SPD Downtown Precinct officers were conducting a bike patrol when they came across a man passed out on the sidewalk in the area of 200 W. Pacific Avenue.
Witnesses told officers that the man had taken “mexi-pills” and had potentially overdosed. After calling for medical assistance from SFD, officers began providing medical assistance to the man. Officers administered one dose of Narcan in response to the apparent overdose.
Shortly after, Spokane Fire arrived on scene and took over medical treatment. Fire personnel assessed the male’s medical condition as life threatening and again in this incident attributed SPD officers’ actions to saving his life.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.