A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines made an emergency landing Monday evening after experiencing left-engine issues.
The Federal Aviation Administration telling KHQ that flight 2123 was heading from Atlanta International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
In a statement to KHQ, Delta wrote, "DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to re-accommodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience."
The FAA said they will investigate the incident.
This comes after a Boeing 777s bound for Hawaii had major engine failure resulting in plane parts falling from the sky and an emergency landing back in Denver.
Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart.
On the other side of the world, a similar story taking place in the Netherlands on Saturday.
According to NBC News, a cargo jet began having engine issues shortly after take off. Witnesses watched metal debris fall from the plane, injuring two people.
The Boeing 747 was powered by a smaller version of the same engine that was on the Boeing 777 that experienced issues in Colorado.
It is not clear what type of engine was powering Delta flight 2123. We have reached out to officials about the type of engine that was powering the flight.
