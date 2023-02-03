MOSES LAKE, Wash. - You'll still see Boeing 747's for years to come, but the iconic jet's final days came into view after the last one left Boeing's Everett factory in December.
On Wednesday, the last 747 took its inaugural flight from Seattle to Cincinnati. The jet took an unusual flight path over Moses Lake, where Boeing has a factory, painting the 747 logo in the sky.
The flight followed a celebration of the last "Queen of the Skies" on Jan. 31, where thousands of people, including current and former Boeing employees, customers and suppliers honored the final delivery in the factory where it was constructed.
According to Boeing, the final jet, a 747-8 Freighter, is the 1,574th manufactured during 55 years of production.
"For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come," said Kim Smith, Boeing vice president and general manager of the 747 and 767 programs.