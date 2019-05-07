New information is coming to light regarding Boeing's 737 Max-8 planes and whether the company knew about flight problems before releasing the commercial plane.
The company now says it knew the jets had a problem long before the deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Back in 2017, engineers learned an alert system on the Max 8's only worked on planes that had an extra optional feature.
The workers decided the problem did not directly impact the safety of the planes, so they didn't do anything to fix the problem. Because of that, Boeing never told the airlines or Federal Aviation Administration about the issue.
Investigators are now looking into whether fixing the issue could have made a different in either of the crashes that killed hundreds of people.