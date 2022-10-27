Boeing invests $5 million in Washington State University engineering program

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) announced Thursday a $5 million investment from The Boeing Company to create a new student success center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture on WSU’s Pullman campus.
The Boeing Center for Student Success will take up an entire floor within the school’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall, currently in design, from which it will provide access to mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services to benefit the college’s 4,600 students.
“The impact of this generous commitment from Boeing is incalculable, accelerating the Voiland College’s ambitious plan to modernize its facilities to meet the current and future needs of WSU’s engineering and design students,” said WSU System President Kirk Schulz. “We are grateful for Boeing’s remarkable investment and look forward to the Boeing Center for Student Success having a lasting impact on the academic experience and careers for generations of Voiland College students.”
WSU said the gift is the latest part of a long-standing partnership between Boeing and WSU that has spanned more than half a century. Boeing’s total investments of nearly $30 million have advanced a variety of academic, research, and service initiatives systemwide, making Boeing the largest corporate supporter of WSU over the years. Boeing is also consistently among the leading employers of Voiland College graduates.
“Washington State University has been a valued Boeing partner for more than 55 years,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We are excited about WSU’s plans to develop an engineering facility for the 21st century and are thrilled to contribute to the education of up-and-coming engineers in Washington for many years to come.”
Schweitzer Engineering Hall and its Boeing Center for Student Success will be a central location for students on WSU Pullman’s revamped engineering and design district to innovate, collaborate, and have access to advising, technology, and other activities that are foundational to their success at college and beyond. Fundraising continues for the project, as part of the “Building Success” campaign, with a goal to break ground on the first building in 2024.
“As a hub of activity where students can seek help, explore ideas, and make the connections that will shape their futures, the Boeing Center will ensure the Voiland College is better serving the needs of students today and long into the future,” said Mary Rezac, dean of the Voiland College.
WSU said Boeing has invested in many of the school's endowed professorships, fellowships, scholarships, learning centers and programs over the years. In turn, the company, and the state of Washington have benefitted from thousands of highly skilled and well-prepared WSU graduates who have contributed to Boeing’s success as employees.
“No corporate partner has made a greater impact at WSU through philanthropic investment than The Boeing Company,” said Mike Connell, vice president of WSU Advancement and CEO, WSU Foundation. “This gift is the latest in a storied partnership that has opened doors for WSU students and faculty to new opportunities to learn, innovate, and collaborate.”