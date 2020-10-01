EVERETT, Wash. -
UPDATE: OCT. 1 AT 11 A.M.
Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement on the Boeing's decision to move all 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021.
“Washington state remains the best place in the world to build airplanes," Inslee said. "Boeing's success as a company is a credit to the workers and taxpayers of Washington state. Today's announcement is an insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s."
Inslee said he recently asked Boeing's leadership what they needed to keep the 787 production in Washington, and according to Inslee, the company never asked for anything.
"I understand the serious market forces Boeing faces today," Inslee said. "What I don't understand is why the company can't commit to restoring production here when the market for this plane improves."
Inslee said the news hits hardest on the 1,000 Washington workers who build the 787 planes. He said the aerospace industry will remain a major employer in the state with about 70,000 workers.
"But Boeing's decision to take the 787 to South Carolina necessitates a review of our partnership and the company's favorable tax treatment," Inslee said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
As the airline industry continues to address the impact of COVID-19, Boeing is now consolidating production in 787 jets at its facility in North Charleston, South Carolina starting in 2021. Boeing said the decision comes as the company is "strategically taking action to preserve liquidity and reposition certain lines of business in the current global environment to enhance efficiency and improve performance for the long-term."
The company said its versatile 787 family has outperformed other widebody airplanes during the challenging market downturn, but its production system has been adjusted to accommodate the current difficult market environment while positioning the 787 family to ramp up production as air travel increases.
"The Boeing 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly. As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina," Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said.
The team in the Puget Sound will focus on building 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplanes, the company said, and both sites will be focusing on further enhancing safety, quality and operational excellence.
The company began assembling 787-8 and 787-9 airplanes at its Everett site in 2007, and brought the North Charleston facility on line as a second final assembly line in 2010. However, only the North Charleston site is set up to build the larger 787-10 model. Production of the smaller 787 models will continue in Everett until the program transitions to the previously-announced production rate of six airplanes a month in 2021.
BACKGROUND FROM BOEING:
In July, Boeing announced an in-depth study into the feasibility of producing 787s at a single location. The review examined the impacts and benefits to Boeing customers, suppliers, employees and the overall health of the production system. The 787 study is part of an enterprise review underway to reassess all aspects of Boeing's facility footprint, organizational structure, portfolio and investment mix, and supply chain health and stability.
This analysis confirmed the feasibility and efficiency gains created by consolidation, which enables the company to accelerate improvements and target investments to better support customers.
"We recognize that production decisions can impact our teammates, industry and our community partners," Deal said. "We extensively evaluated every aspect of the program and engaged with our stakeholders on how we can best partner moving forward. These efforts will further refine 787 production and enhance the airplane's value proposition."
Boeing said it is assessing potential impacts to employment in Everett and North Charleston and will communicate any changes directly to its employees.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Boeing’s reach is not just in Seattle but right here in the Spokane region, where the new Triple 7 Jetliner is being tested.
As Boeing talks about pulling out of the state, the local economy could be impacted.
Boeing is the state’s largest private employer. They have more than 75,000 employees and use contractors in Spokane to build parts for planes that are assembled in Seattle. Boeing pays $22 billion in annual wages.
In 2003 the state approved a yearly $3.2 billion tax break for Washington based aerospace companies.
In 2012 Governor Inslee extended those breaks through 2040. Each year Boeing saves over $100 million in state taxes.
A statement from Gov. Jay Inslee says if the company does chose to leave, its tax breaks could be in danger.
Inslee says he hasn't heard confirmation from the company but will try to negotiate with them.
The governor says that if Boeing moves its production it could jeopardize as many as 1,000 Washington jobs.
