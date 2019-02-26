Boeing nominates former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for election to its board of directors

Boeing has nominated former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley to the company's board of directors.
The aerospace giant announced the nomination Tuesday.
Boeing chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg welcomed the nomination by saying quote:
"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity."
Haley, the first first female governor of South Carolina, resigned from the Trump administration at the end of 2018 after serving nearly two years.
The 47-year old also served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
Haley released a statement saying: "It's an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company."
The vote on the nomination will occur at Boeing's annual investor meeting on April 29th.