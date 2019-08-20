MOSES LAKE, Wash. - According to a Boeing spokesperson, the aerospace giant is preparing to hire hundreds of temporary workers for the Moses Lake location. They will focus on avionics, technicians, electricians, aircraft mechanics, airframe and power plant mechanics. Boeing says they also plan to pay for housing and a meal allowance.
Boeing has been storing their grounded 737 MAX jets in Moses Lake.
According to the company, the hope is that the 737 MAX will return to service in September. To prepare the planes, they're hiring these workers.
The company says job openings will be posted HERE.