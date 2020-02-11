Boeing 777X makes first appearance at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - If anyone had their pointed up toward the sky on Tuesday, February 11, they might have caught a glimpse of a new aircraft flying above Spokane.
The 777X is Boeing's new long-range, wide-body twin-engine aircraft.
While Tuesday marked the 8th test flight for the 777X, it was the first time it's ever come to Spokane.
The flight comes as Boeing continues to deal with the fallout from the grounded MAX 737 jets. The company started 2020 by recording zero orders in January.
CNBC reported Boeing recorded a negative order rate in 2019 for the first time in decades as customers canceled or converted orders.
Boeing did deliver 13 new planes in January that were ordered earlier.
The lack of orders last month was in stark contrast to its competitor Airbus, which recorded 274 commercial airplane orders in January.
