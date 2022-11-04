MILLWOOD, Wash. - A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system.
According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, washing dishes and making ice.
Because of regulations from the Washington State Department of Health, Millwood needs to chlorinate and flush the system. Additional testing will also be required prior to lifting the boil order.
The city said residents can call (509) 924-0960 with any questions.
Pasadena Park Irrigation District, just north of Millwood, and nearby Spokane County Water District 3 both said their water has not been impacted.