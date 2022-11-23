SPRINGDALE, Wash. - The City of Springdale has issued a notice for all users of the city water system to boil their water prior to using.
Bring your drinking water to a full rolling boil for around one minute. After that, allow it to cool before using. Since the cooling of the water will take around 30 minutes, make sure to create a plan.
Boil a batch of water in advance so you will not use it hot and burn yourself. You can use boiled water for washing, drinking, and cooking.
The City is currently working on the issue but is unknown when it will be resolved.
For additional information, contact Springdale City Hall at 509 258 7258.