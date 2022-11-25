SPRINGDALE, Wash. - A boil order for the City of Springdale has been lifted by Mayor Stefany Smith.
In an update on the issue, she clarified the order had been issued out of an abundance of caution and was not put in place by the health department. Smith cites an issue with residual chlorine, and evaluation done by a water/sewer technician returned no issues with the system.
Smith assured Springdale residents, "I want to let everyone know I will do whatever it takes to make this town safe for the people."
They will continue monitoring the situation and testing over the weekend to ensure the system is maintained.
Last updated on Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
From City of Springdale:
The City of Springdale has issued a notice for all users of the city water system to boil their water prior to using.
Bring your drinking water to a full rolling boil for around one minute. After that, allow it to cool before using. Since the cooling of the water will take around 30 minutes, make sure to create a plan.
Boil a batch of water in advance so you will not use it hot and burn yourself. You can use boiled water for washing, drinking, and cooking.
The City is currently working on the issue but is unknown when it will be resolved.
For additional information, contact Springdale City Hall at 509 258 7258.