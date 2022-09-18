PULLMAN, Wash. - Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main.
If you still do not have water service, you're asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802.
The City of Pullman continues to ask that customers in the area on the map below boil their water until Sept. 20 as a precaution.
If your water is discolored, the city website says you should flush cold water taps for a few minutes. If the water does not clear, you should wait 1-2 hours before running cold water for a few minutes in your bathtub or shower. Avoid running hot water, as the discolored water will stay in your water heater until the entire tank has been emptied through use. Such water discolorations are generally not harmful.
While Grand Avenue reopened overnight, the city cautioned that the road may be rough on vehicles. Drivers should use caution in the work area near Grand and Center.