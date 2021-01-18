Security has not only been increased at the U.S. Capitol since the riots at on January 6 but also at the state capitols in all 50 states.
Agencies in Boise and Olympia are putting all hands on deck to ensure that does not happen to their home state's capitol on inauguration day.
"The resources that we have brought in, and the preparations that we have made through our command staff and our incident command team, all the way down to the troopers and national guard soldiers that are standing the line making sure that the democratic process continues uninterrupted, and making sure to protect the building and the people doing their jobs inside the building," said Sgt. Darren Wright from the Washington State Patrol.
WSP is working with countless agencies to ensure another peaceful week.
One agency called Fusion which detects terrorism has been looking into every tip that comes in to see if it's a credible threat or not.
Fusion said that right now there is no credible threats of anyone going back to D.C. from Washington State to commit violence there or in Olympia.
For Idaho, Governor Brad Little told KHQ last week that unlike Washington D.C.'s Capitol and Washington State's Capitol, he will not be putting up a fence around it.
He said the Capitol should remain the people's house.
Boise State Police Department said while they are planning for large gatherings this week and throughout the legislative session.
They said they do not see any planned or credible threats.
"Above all, our priory is that people remain safe when exercising their lawful rights, and we do not condone violence or vandalism, or any other criminal activity," said Chief Ryan Lee with the Boise Police Department.
