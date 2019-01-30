BOISE, Idaho - One man was hospitalized after a crash on I-84 in Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, 43-year-old Billie Martinez was headed eastbound in a 2000 Buick Century Wednesday night.

After changing lanes from the far left to the second lane from the right, the vehicle abruptly crossed two lanes of traffic and collided with the median barrier.

Martinez was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by ground ambulance. The left two lanes of I-84 were blocked for about one hour and 20 minutes, according to police.

Martinez was not wearing a seat belt. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.