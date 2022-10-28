ADA COUNTY, Idaho - A man accused of violently attacking and sexually assaulting a woman jogging in Boise in 2018 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) reports.
On Friday, Oct. 28, 31-year-old Nichols Camper pled guilty to felony counts of battery to commit a serious felony, infliction of great bodily injury, and destruction of evidence in connection to the 2018 attack.
According to ACSO, a woman was jogging in the Charter Pointe neighborhood in south Boise early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2018. As she was running her usual route on west Brogan Drive, she was attacked from behind. A man grabbed her around the neck and knocked her to the ground before attacking her.
ACSO states the woman did not know Campbell, but he lived in the same neighborhood and likely targeted her after observing her daily running route.
Investigations were on-going in the years following, with law enforcement interviewing dozens of people and collecting evidence, including gathering multiple DNA swabs from people of interest. DNA evidence indicated Campbell as the assailant and led to his arrest in 2021.
In court on Friday, Campbell entered Alford pleas to all three charges, which means he did not admit guilty but acknowledges the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if the case went to trial. In exchange for the pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony persistent violator charge.
Campbell's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 6, 2023. Prosecutors will ask for a 45-year prison sentence, with the possibility for parole after 20 years. \