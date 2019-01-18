Boise mom claims child's sippy cup exploded, wants company to issue recall

BOISE, ID - A mother in Boise, Idaho claims she was injured after her child's "Nuby" sippy cup exploded.

Dzevada Becirovic claims she was pouring milk into the cup when apparently the lithium ion battery, which allows the cup to light up, exploded.

Becirovic claims she had to go to the hospital to be treated for chemical exposure in her lungs and her face.

She says she wants the cup recalled.

Meanwhile the attorney for the parent company that makes the cup says while they are investigating, they are confident their products are safe for use.