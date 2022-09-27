WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing U.S. Highway 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and Skyomish.
WSDOT made this decision after the containment of the Bolt Creek fire jumped from 97% to 7% over the weekend.
The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 11,277 acres and is 7% contained. Level 2 evacuations are in place for some areas. Level 3 evacuations are in place from the west side of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus FS Road 65.
Here is a visual of the #BoltCreekFire edging closer to the roadway tonight. Fire teams & WSDOT crews are closing US 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and #Skykomish (MP 46 to MP 49) overnight. Evacuation levels have not changed and the closure will be reassessed in the morning. pic.twitter.com/D6i9DgJeti— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 27, 2022
Last Updated: Sept. 27 at 5:40 a.m.
As of Sept. 24, WSDOT had reopened Stevens pass with a 30 MPH limit.
Last Updated: Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
As crews work to remove burned trees from the roadway due to the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is saying they plan on reopening U.S. Highway 2, Stevens Pass, on Sept. 26.
The Bolt Creek fire has burned an estimated 10,193 acres and is 90% contained.
UPDATE: Crews are working toward a US 2 reopening on Monday, 9/26. They continue to remove burned roadside trees that still pose a threat to public safety. Arborists with state parks removed 50-60 burned trees this AM & continue this work until immediate dangers are mitigated. pic.twitter.com/OnjBLOLAP1— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 21, 2022
