Update: Police say a device that looked like a pipe bomb has been deconstructed by a bomb squad after being found outside the emergency room at Sacred Heart Medical Center Thursday evening.
Spokane Police say the bomb squad broke the device down, and will be reassembling it to see if it actually was an explosive device.
Sacred Heart officials say the hospital is back under normal operations. The emergency room has since reopened.
"The incident at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has been resolved," Providence said in part. "We thank the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Fire Department for their quick response to this matter."
The incident remains under investigation.
The incident at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has been resolved. The hospital has returned to normal operations. We thank the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Fire Department for their quick response to this matter.— Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) August 21, 2020
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities are responding to a possible bomb threat at Sacred Heart Medical Center Thursday evening.
The Spokane Police Department is instructing citizens to stay away from the area and go to other hospitals for medical emergencies.
SPD has an emergency room area shut down after a suspicious device was found outside the ER. A bomb squad is responding to the scene to determine what the device is.
Police believe this incident is contained to the emergency room area and the hospital has not been evacuated.
Providence says patients and visitors are being asked to use the main entrance on Ninth Ave.
"We are working with police to resolve the issue and will provide updates as needed," Providence added.
