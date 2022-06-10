PLYMOUTH, Wash. - A pipe bomb left lying off the side of McNary Road near the McNary Dam prompted a bomb squad response Thursday night.
Benton County officials said a concerned citizen spotted the device near a rock and called the sheriff's office. They brought in Richland Police Department's bomb squad to safely dispose of it.
Pipe bombs are relatively simple to make and can be deadly. A small amount of explosive material can create a large boom due to the pressurization of the material inside the PVC pipe. The pipe itself can throw shrapnel upon detonation which can cause massive injury to anyone nearby.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office wants to remind anyone who finds an explosive device out in the wild to stay away from it and call law enforcement immediately.