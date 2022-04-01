Amira-Coulee-Hartline High School evacuated, deputies investigating bomb threat

The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says a bomb threat appears to be a false alarm. Deputies and firefighters checked the building and found nothing. The caller ID for a phone call showed the threat was called in from Tennessee and is likely a spoofed phone number. 

Last Updated: April 1 at 2 p.m.

GRANT COUNTY - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is investigating a bomb threat at the Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School in Coulee City.

Right now, the school has been evacuated and nobody has been hurt.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available. 

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!