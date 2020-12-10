Spokane Police confirm that Peter J Yeager is the suspect behind the bomb threat at the teamsters building Wednesday.
He has been charged with first-degree arson and is from Coulee City.
Yeager told investigators that he does not align with any political party.
Instead he was mad at the entire government system.
Yeager also told investigators he used a Google search to find a political office and the Democratic office was listed first and was the closest to his location. He added that he assumed the Republican office was in Idaho and further away.
The suspect told detectives he is an Iraqi war veteran and suffers from PTSD.
Investigators said the backpack Yeager wore did not turn out to be a bomb, but contained gasoline and oil used to start the fire.
Editors Note: An earlier version of this story included the phrase "not politically motivated" in the headline. That is incorrect. We regret the error.
