SPOKANE, Wash. — Flight operations resumed at Spokane International Airport Wednesday evening following hours of delays and diversions due to a bomb threat that diverted a plane that was travelling to Seattle. A suspect is in custody with airport police.
According to Todd Woodard, a spokesperson for the airport, flights began boarding again at 6:45 p.m.
Last Updated: July 5 at 7 p.m.
According to a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, the Explosives Disposal Unit, commonly known as the Spokane bomb squad, is responding to the scene.
The spokesperson said the plane was grounded at the airport at about 5:30 p.m., and all passengers have been evacuated.
The bomb squad is investigating whether there is actually a bomb on the plane. Meanwhile, flights scheduled to land at the airport are being diverted, and flights set to leave the airport are being delayed.
Alaska Airlines have confirmed the flight was Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. The man gave a direct threat to one of the flight attendants causing the flight to be diverted and land in Spokane.
Alaska Airlines released that:
There was a security incident this afternoon involving Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. A male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants. As a precaution, the flight was diverted to Spokane and landed safely at 5:15 p.m. Pacific.
Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived. Since this is a law enforcement matter, please contact the FBI for additional details.
There are 177 passengers and 6 crew members on board. We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident.
Multiple people at the airport reported their flights have been delayed, and a viewer who is at the San Francisco Airport told NonStop Local KHQ her flight departure was delayed until at least 7 p.m.
