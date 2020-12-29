The Chelan County Emergency Management reported a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth Tuesday evening around 8:50 PM.
A source tells KHQ that a person called 911 saying there was a bomb in the area. The caller did not make it clear where the bomb was located in Leavenworth, but Police began evacuating the streets immediately. In addition, Cascade Medical Center as well as some of the main buildings downtown have been placed under emergency lockdown.
Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad is responding to the threat and the main streets going in and out of the town are currently closed.
Cascade Medical Center is on lockdown and released a statement on Facebook saying they are continuing to receive emergency cases but remain in lockdown.
We will update this post when we receive more information.
