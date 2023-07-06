SPOKANE, Wash. - An Alaska Airlines flight made an unscheduled landing at Spokane International Airport on Wednesday after a passenger on board passed a note to a flight attendant, threatening to blow up the plane.
According to an affidavit filed by the FBI, on July 5, Alaska Airlines Flight 334 departed from Hartsfield Landing International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia just before 3:30 p.m. EST, headed for its final destination at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. On board was first-class passenger, 38-year-old Brandon Scott from Kentucky, a man with prior misdemeanor and felony convictions including kidnapping and robbery.
A passenger seated next to Scott told investigators they saw him begin writing on a paper receipt, which he handed off to a flight attendant.
The note read:
There is a bomb on the plane. This is not a joke. Several pounds of homemade explosives are in my carry on bag. I have a detonator with me. Handle this matter carefully and exactly how I say, otherwise I will detonate the explosives and kill everyone on board. You are to alert the pilot to this note and keep the issue to yourself. Many innocent lives are in your hands, do as I demand and everyone will live. Deviate and the consequences will be deadly for all of us. I have nothing left to lose.
My demands are simple. I want this plane rerouted from its destination in Seattle. Any other airport will do. If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone onboard. Change our destination and I will refrain from detonating the bomb. repeat, if I see us land in Seattle, I will kill every soul on this plane.
Contact the ground and let them know whats[sic] happening and what my demands are. If they reroute us to another airport I will refrain from detonating the explosives and I will give myself up peacefully upon arrival. This incident is to stay out of the news media until well after I have surrendered. Once we have been rerouted I expect an announcement. That way I know my demands have been met. Pretend there is some sort of equipment problem or whatever you have to do. Just get this plane rerouted. Failure to comply will cost the lives of everyone on this plane.
After receiving the note, the flight attendant informed the captain and co-pilot, who advised Air Traffic Control and Alaska Airlines Security Dispatch of the threat. It was decided to divert Flight 334 from its destination at SeaTac and towards Spokane International Airport, where it landed shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The Spokane Bomb Squad and law enforcement were at the scene when the flight landed and took Scott into custody without incident. A search by SBS did not turn up any explosive devices or materials.
Scott agreed to speak with law enforcement, waiving his Miranda rights. Though he admitted to drinking two shots of vodka while on the flight, he did not appear intoxicated.
In the interview, he alleged he was being targeted by the Sinaloa Cartel, and members were waiting for him to land in Seattle to torture or kill him. Scott reportedly told agents he had considered other plans to divert the flight, including assaulting a flight attendant or opening a cabin door mid-flight. He admitted he had not considered contacting law enforcement at the airport for help.
Scott has been charged with one felony count of false information or hoaxes. In his first appearance on Thursday afternoon, he pled not guilty.