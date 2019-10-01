SPOKANE, Wash. - The man taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at a downtown Spokane gas station has made his first appearance in court.

Phillip Booher, 49, was booked on charges of first-degree assault, attempting to elude police, first-degree arson with more charges possible pending an investigation.

According to Washington State Patrol Troopers, the situation began Monday, September 30, when a trooper pulled over a small red car along Highway 2. A passenger allegedly pulled a gun on the trooper and said, "I'm not going back to jail."