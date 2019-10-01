SPOKANE, Wash. - The man taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at a downtown Spokane gas station has made his first appearance in court.
Phillip Booher, 49, was booked on charges of first-degree assault, attempting to elude police, first-degree arson with more charges possible pending an investigation.
According to Washington State Patrol Troopers, the situation began Monday, September 30, when a trooper pulled over a small red car along Highway 2. A passenger allegedly pulled a gun on the trooper and said, "I'm not going back to jail."
A nearby officer also responded and said the car drove past him at a high rate of speed. While the car drove past, the officer said Booher pointed a gun at him.
The officer later saw Booher run from the vehicle to the gas station on Second Avenue in downtown Spokane.
According to the documents, the owner of the gas station said she saw Booher inside the business via live security footage, which she accessed on her personal computer.
Through that security footage, she saw Booher light newspaper on fire inside the gas station. She sent the live feed of the fire being started to the officer.
Authorities used multiple resources, including an armored vehicle, robots and drones before taking Booher into custody Monday night.