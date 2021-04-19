SPOKANE, Wash. - The man suspected of murdering a Spokane mother and attempting to murder her daughter faced a judge for the first time on these changes Monday afternoon.
The judge setting 41-year-old Joshua Phillips' bond at $1.5 million.
Phillips is charged with domestic violence murder and domestic violence attempted murder.
On April 11, Phillips was arrested after he was found inside a north Spokane home where 35-year-old Kassie Dewey had been stabbed to death and her daughter, Lilly, had also been stabbed and was seriously injured.
Phillips was found inside the garage semi-conscious next to a running vehicle.