Bond set at $10K for wanted suspect who caused multi-car crash at Trent and Freya

Courtesy Eric Hernandez 

A wanted suspect who fled from police and caused a multi-car wreck was in court Monday afternoon. 

The bond of the suspect, 35-year-old Burk T. Simonson, was set at $10,000. 

The incident began Saturday when a deputy attempted a traffic stop but Simonson fled. 

Shortly after, Simonson ran a red light at Trent and Freya, causing a crash that involved three other cars.

The suspect then fled on foot and was tacked by an employee of a nearby business and then reportedly fought with the Deputy as he was taken into custody. 

Simonson was wanted for multiple warrants. 

