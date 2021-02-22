Bond set at $10K for wanted suspect who caused multi-car crash at Trent and Freya

A wanted suspect who fled from police and caused a multi-car wreck was in court Monday afternoon.
The bond of the suspect, 35-year-old Burk T. Simonson, was set at $10,000.
The incident began Saturday when a deputy attempted a traffic stop but Simonson fled.
Shortly after, Simonson ran a red light at Trent and Freya, causing a crash that involved three other cars.
The suspect then fled on foot and was tacked by an employee of a nearby business and then reportedly fought with the Deputy as he was taken into custody.
Simonson was wanted for multiple warrants.
