SPOKANE, WA - 39-year-old Jordan Knippling is facing 1st degree murder charges after investigators say he stabbed a man at a home north of Millwood.
During hearing on Monday, Knippling's bond was set at $500,000.
Spokane Valley Police say on Friday, May 10th they were called to a home near Garland and Farr just before 8:00 am for a report of a stabbing between two roommates. Deputies arrived to find one victim with life-threatening injuries. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.
According to court documents both the victim and other people in the home identified Knippling as the person who stabbed the victim. After being on the run for about an hour, police located and took Knippling into custody.