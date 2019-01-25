Update:
Ashley Horning, who is accused of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend's mother, made her first court appearance Friday, where a judge set her bond at $1 million.
During her appearance, Horning said that she wants to be called "Gypsy" now. According to her ex-boyfriend, "Gypsy" was Horning's previous stage name.
Horning said she didn't remember anything that happened Thursday, except that she's innocent.
"Ashley Horning is not me and I am innocent," she said during the appearance.
Both Horning's mother and ex-boyfriend said she needs to be in a psych ward, not jail, because she is at risk for suicide.
Previous Coverage:
According to court documents obtained by KHQ, Ashley Horning shot and killed her ex-boyfriend's mother at a home near Cataldo & Crestline.
Police say that the victim's son, Gregory Powell, called 911 about 9:20 am Thursday morning. When officers arrived they found Powell's mother, Christina Powell, lying on the living room floor bleeding. She died a short time later.
According to the police report, Powell told officers that he saw Horning coming through the door and reportedly told his Mother, "I just want to talk to him."
Powell then told police he went back into his room to get a weapon and heard a gunshot. When he came back in the room his mother asked him to call 911 before collapsing to the floor.
Powell told officers he then saw Horning run from the home. Police believe Horning used a gun she'd taken from her current boyfriend, without his knowledge. That man is also the one who convinced her to turn herself in to police.
Ashley Horning has her 1st appearance in District Court today. She’s been charged with 2nd degree murder. I just spoke with Horning’s mom, who had a lot to say about her daughter’s past @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/jC0OmxIRwQ— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) January 25, 2019
A short time later Horning surrendered to officers in the Safeway parking lot near Mission and Hamilton.
She is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. She is currently being held on a one-million dollar bail.