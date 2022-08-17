LEWISTON, Idaho - Two women are behind Nez Perce County bars after they were arrested for first-degree murder.
Wednesday a $1 million bond was set for both 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison, accused of murdering their ex-husband and father.
87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing on Mar. 22 of this year. Further investigation indicated that Kenneth hadn’t been seen since January.
The Lewiston Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the FBI began looking into the whereabouts of Kenneth.
According to court documents, Kay and Kimberly had been planning his death over text messages.
The documents say Kimberly admitted that Kay was giving Kenneth Lorazepam and liquid Morphine without his knowledge for years prior to his death.
During an interview with detectives, Kay told them that she tied Kenneth to a wheelchair on Jan. 6 and suffocated him with a bag.
According to court documents, Kimberly told authorities that she later wrapped Kenneth’s body and stored him in a shop next to the residence.
A few days later, court documents say Kimberly burned Kenneth’s body in front of the shop, which lead authorities to their arrest Tuesday morning.
Both are scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 31 at 1:30 for their preliminary hearing.
According to Idaho Code, first-degree murder carries a maximum of life in prison or the death penalty as well as a $50,000 fine.