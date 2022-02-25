SPOKANE, Wash. - The bond among firefighters goes well-beyond the patches adorning their uniforms or how long they've been wearing them.
Mike has been wearing the Spokane Fire Department patch on his shoulder for 29 years, while Alex with Fire District #10 is just getting his career started.
But even in his young career, his accolades include a heart pin on his uniform.
"This was awarded to me from my district. They hand these pins out when someone saves someone with CPR," Alex explained, sitting in Fire Station 4 in downtown Spokane.
No matter where you're at in your firefighting career, Alex and Mike will tell you, unfortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to earn a heart pin. It just so happens that Alex earned his pin in an extremely personal way.
"So they gave me this for saving my dad," Alex said.
His dad, the firefighter Mike.
Alex and Mike Rossi's bond begins in blood, but it's one that is bolstered by and is thankfully able to continue because of the bond of brotherhood in firefighting.
"I think about Alex when he was a little baby and brought him home from the hospital and, you know, you're rocking this baby in your arms. Most people don't think, 'Oh yeah, one day this kid's going to save my life,'" Mike said. "It's the furthest thing from your mind. On so many levels, it just kind of blows my mind."
Growing up in a firefighting family and hanging around fire stations, Alex knew from an early age he wanted to be just like his dad.
"Definitely. It's 95% of the reason I decided to become a firefighter," Alex beamed. "The other 5% was how cool the trucks were."
Cool trucks aside, he really just wanted to be the hero that his dad was to him.
A few months ago at Christmas, Alex's hero needed one of his own.
"That night we had dinner, we opened presents, played some games... I went to bed before everyone else. I usually do," Mike recalled. "I remember waking up on the floor. I though I was having a work dream, like I was working on a medical call."
However, as Mike came to, the dream seemed off.
"Then I realized the perspective was all wrong," Mike said.
A man who had helped so many people over the last 30 years, now desperately needed help himself.
"I have done chest compressions on tons of people," Mike said. "To have it done to me is such a shock... I had no symptoms before, I didn't feel any pain, and I have no heart history. That's the other thing—it was very much out of the blue. Very surprising."
Mike's wife, Lisa, had gone to bed later than him that night.
"She heard me breathing kind of weird. She looked over and saw that I wasn't breathing," Mike said he was told. "She screamed for help. That's when Alex kind of took over."
Alex, who had also gone to bed early that night, was woken up by his uncle.
"He's a comedian so I never really know when he's being serious, but I've never seen his face like... he, he just looked lost," Alex remembered. "He just goes to me, 'Alex, your dad's not doing well.'"
Alex sprang out of bed.
"I can sort of see as I'm walking down the hallway, my dad laying there. My mom is trying to do compressions.
"I do a quick assessment. I swapped into autopilot and just did the CPR I was trained to do," Alex recalled. "I'm still surprised I was able to do so because in my head I was like, 'This is my dad. I can't believe this is happening.'"
Alex kept life circulating through his dad until Missoula firefighters arrived, who then took over with - in another full circle moment - a CPR technique the Missoula Fire Department had adopted from the Spokane and Spokane Valley Fire Departments. A technique known as "Pit Crew CPR".
"The effectiveness of the compressions can go down because it's very tiring. So we have guys lined up, ready to go, rotate out every two minutes, and that way it keeps the guys doing compressions fresh," Mike said of the technique, which he says has increased save rates in his department over the past few years. "It's very effective. It's been great."
It's a technique that would ultimately save Mike's life too, thanks to the initial quick action by Alex who, of course, will humbly tell you the credit isn't solely his own. From his mother staying awake that night and catching the warning signs of Mike in distress, to his sister on the phone with 911—just like with his firefighting family, with his real family, it was a team effort.
"It's so rare how textbook perfect it was," Alex said. "It was the best team effort I've ever witnessed."
In the aftermath of his sudden cardiac arrest, a left bundle branch block, the Rossi's say the event has brought their family together.
"I'm getting more hugs than I've ever got, which is cool. Which is great!" Mike enthused.
"We're just celebrating our family's victory together," Alex added.
Mike now has a pacemaker installed and has recently returned to the Spokane Fire Department in a new role of Deputy Fire Marshal.
"I won't be coming back to the line," Mike said. "I've fought my last fire, which is weird to think."
However, Mike leaves the line knowing it's in good hands.
"I'm really glad he chose the career path he did," Mike said of his son.
"Me, too," Alex added with a smile.
Though, Mike's message also included a instructions to all who read this or see his story:
"Take a CPR class. 'Cause it might be a family member. You might save your own family member."