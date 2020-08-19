BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
The BCSO says 33-year-old Kiana Crum (aka Miller, aka Harris) was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 16, and was last seen in the area of USFS 117 in the Talache/Sagle area.
She is described as 5'3", 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, though authorities say it is possible she may have changed her hair color.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact BC Dispatch at 208-265-5525.
