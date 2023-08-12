BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sherriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 1-year-old boy who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother.
1-year-old Forrest was last seen on Aug. 6. He is 2'9" and weighs 25 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.
The mother, 40-year- old Laurel Hannah, was last see on Aug. 6 as well. She is white, 5'9" and weighs 170 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Laurel Hannah also goes by: Arlotta Hannah, Laurel Holmes and Arlotta Holmes.
Both could be traveling in a white 1997 Toyota Hi Ace camper van with Idaho plate number 7BG729U or in a blue Toyota RAV4 with Idaho plate number 000S6K.
A felony warrant was issued on Aug. 11 for custodial interference. Hannah ahs contacts in Washington and could be headed to Mexico.
If you have any information or see either of these vehicles please call 911 or contact Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525 and reference case number 23-018428.