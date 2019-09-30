SANDPOINT, Idaho - Big names including the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff and Jake Owen have taken the stage at the Festival at Sandpoint in the last few years.
The festival is the outsider as Bonner County and Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler battle it out with the City of Sandpoint over a firearms ban in court.
The legal battle started in August 2019 when Bonner County Commissioners said the city's lease with the Festival at Sandpoint restricted resident and visitor's abilities to carry firearms on public property, even though there was a private property enforcement.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed on September 18, "Sandpoint's direct regulation, and regulation by lease creates a cloud of uncertainty, and a chilling effect, with regard to the right to exercise Idaho rights."
The suit seeks to stop the city's firearms ban and stop the city from putting a firearms ban in another lease in the future.
The City of Sandpoint has also obtained outside counsel. Documents obtained by KHQ show Sandpoint will be working with Peter Erbland, an attorney based in Coeur d'Alene.
According to the documents, Erbland planned to charge the city $200 dollars per hour.
According to Sandpoint City Council Meeting minutes from September 26, the city council approved the motion to hire Erbland.
Taxpayers will then have to foot some of the bill for the outside counsel of both parties.
KHQ has reached out to both sides but have not heard back.