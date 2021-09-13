CLARK FORK, Idaho -- Bonner County Sheriff's Deputies (BCSD) have arrested a man after finding evidence that suggests he murdered a 70-year-old man in Clark Fork.
On Friday, September 10 BCSD responded to reports of a man who was dead in the 100 block of Lower Mosquito Creek Road in Clark Fork. Upon arrival, deputies identified 70-year-old David M Flaget, who was unresponsive in his car.
Deputies then found 39-year-old James "Jimmy" David Russell who was living on the property at the time.
Police said there was an indication that Russell was involved in the death of Flaget and arrested him at the scene.
Detectives then investigated the scene and found probable cause that Russell had killed Flaget. Russell was charged with First Degree Murder and ordered by a judge to remain in custody without bond, due to a pending Competency Evaluation.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.