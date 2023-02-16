MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - A Bonner County man wanted for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor was arrested last week in Middletown, Ohio.
According to Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), 56-year-old Larry King was taken into custody on Feb. 8 by Preble County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputies. King was arrested in October 2021 on one charge of battery domestic violence, as well as 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor with possession of child pornography.
King posted bail in December that year and continued with the court process for several months. However, an arrest warrant was issued again in November 2022 for battery domestic violence, and again on Feb. 3 this year after failing to appear for further proceedings related to the sexual exploitation charges.
BCSO detectives learned King was located in Middletown and coordinated with authorities to arrest him. PCSO deputies took King into custody on Feb. 8, with King allegedly resisting arrest.
King also faces local charges in Ohio. He will be extradited to Idaho following extradition hearings.