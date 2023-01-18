BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a number of "husky type" dogs have been found abandoned and in poor health throughout the county.
BCSO said some locals have been turning those huskies into shelters or caring for them in their own home.
Samantha Job is one of those people. She said she found two huskies in her driveway on Monday, and her love for animals made it impossible for her to let them go.
Job said the huskies are much healthier after two days of her caring for them. She said it's the complete opposite of how they were when she first found them.
"These dogs are just absolutely ravenous," said Job. "When we had first picked up the two, they were together. I went to pour a little bit of dog food for them at first and they immediately wanted to start fighting over the dog food."
Andrea Nagel, director of storytelling and partnerships for Better Together Animal Alliance said many of the dogs people brought them were also in poor condition.
"Some dogs are looking pretty good, but there are definitely some in our care that are going to need some extra attention for a while," said Nagel.
Nagel said because of the ongoing investigation, she can't tell us how many dogs they've already received, but she can say how some of them were found.
"It seems like there was a range," said Nagel. "Some people say that they saw dogs on their property. Other people were calling Bonner County dispatch or the sheriff's department about just seeing stray dogs."
Nagel said some of these dogs should be ready for fostering early next week. For more information, you can visit Better Together Animal Alliance.