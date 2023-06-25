PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Everyone is accounted for and safe.
Updated at 6:43 p.m. on June 25.
Bonner County Search and Rescue has been sent out to Priest River today after kayaks were found and the passengers inside were allegedly missing.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office claims that there might have been children on board, but nothing has been confirmed. No one has been reported missing yet.
