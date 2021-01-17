Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler released a letter to the public this weekend via social media saying, among other things, don't participate in violent actions.
Sheriff Wheeler's full letter states:
Dear Constituents,
When I was sworn in last week for a fourth term as your Sheriff, I did so with a heavy heart. The events of the previous week were on my mind, being compounded by various nefarious events that are anticipated next week.
I have heard a myriad of unsound political advice peddled to people who have legitimate concerns for their future. I have watch well intentioned person herded across the county in hopes that their presence would change the results of the President Election. The fallout from all of this played out in a very predictable fashion. Despite this, I have been informed that many more saber-rattling/virtue signaling events are in the works. I predict that these events will not only lead to violent exchanges but could also result in a second Patriot Act.
Before you take action that could be injurious to yourself and others, please consider this. As a Citizen of Bonner County, you are not in danger of losing your Second Amendment Rights and you are not obligated to follow the unlawful dictates of our Governor. With this in mind, I am going to ask you to consider three things. First, refrain from participating in the hyper-partisan bickering, it accomplishes nothing. Second, refuse to take the bait by rushing into the streets to make a show of force, it is not necessary. And finally, along with giving thanks for where you live, take an active role correcting the injustices of the current administration through the legislative process in Idaho. Every member of the Idaho Legislature must go on the record where they stand on reopening Idaho.
In your service,
Sheriff Daryl Wheeler
